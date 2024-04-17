Eng
The House plans to consider Ukraine aid bill, along with separate legislation for Israel, Taiwan, and national security, on 20 April.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
17/04/2024
2 minute read
Draft of the Ukraine aid bill. Photo: screenshot
$ 61B and ATACMS: US House unveils Ukraine aid bill

The US House of Representatives has unveiled a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, according to the bill text. House Speaker Mike Johnson noted the new bill moves away from outright weapons grants and instead incorporates a loan-based structure.

The foreign aid package has been stalled since last fall due largely to opposition from the far-right Republicans in the US Congress, suspending military assistance that Kyiv badly needs to fight Russia. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that failure by the US Congress to approve military aid could result in Ukraine “losing the war” against the Russian invasion.

Key provisions include:

  • $23 billion to replenish US military stockpiles that can be used for military assistance to Ukraine;
  • $1.6 billion in Foreign Military Financing grants to enable Ukraine to directly procure weapons;
  • $7.85 billion in loans for Ukraine until September 2025, with a ban on pension payments as a condition;
  • the bill requires the Biden administration to expedite the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, though the president can delay if deemed detrimental to US national security;
  • after November 2025, the president can forgive 50% of the loan debt, and 100% starting January 2026, if approved by Congress;
  • the bill mandates the administration provide Congress reports on military aid, weapon accounting, and a multi-year strategy to support Ukraine within specified timelines.

The House plans to consider the $61 billion Ukraine aid bill, along with separate legislation for Israel, Taiwan, and national security, on 20 April. This breaks from the Senate’s previous approval of a unified assistance package in February.

Read more:

