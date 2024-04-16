Media: US House Speaker Johnson plans to pass four separate aid bills, further delaying Ukraine support

However, Republican leaders may take procedural steps to consolidate these bills into one package for the Senate, potentially angering the right wing of the House GOP conference. as per CNN.

For more than six months, US Congressional Republicans have been blocking the US foreign aid package, which includes military assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The Senate approved a $95 billion bill in February, including over $60 billion for Ukraine and $14.1 billion for Israel, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has delayed bringing it to a vote, citing the need not to rush. There is no set date for a House vote yet. Moreover, passing new bills instead of the Senate-approved legislation would require Senate re-approval following the House vote, which means further delay of the Ukraine aid.

Speaker Johnson unveiled his proposal after months of delays during a closed-door House GOP conference meeting on 15 April. According to two GOP lawmakers present, the plan involves moving the four bills under a single procedural rule that would permit an amendment process, The Hill says.