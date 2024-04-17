Eng
US House set to vote on Ukraine aid bill on Saturday evening, 20 April

Speaker Mike Johnson has proposed four separate bills on aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and US national security, diverging from the comprehensive legislation approved by the Senate in February.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
17/04/2024
US House Speaker Mike Johnson. Photo: Mike Johnson via X/Twitter
The US House of Representatives will vote on the bill providing aid to Ukraine on the evening of Saturday, 20 April, according to Speaker Mike Johnson.

“After significant Member feedback and discussion, the House Rules Committee will be posting soon today the text of three bills that will fund America’s national security interests and allies in Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine, including a loan structure for aid, and enhanced strategy and accountability,” Johnson said in the note to members. 

A fourth bill will address the TikTok bill, sanctions, and other measures to confront Russia, China, and Iran. The bills will be open for amendments, with the Speaker ensuring time for an effective amendment process.

The Senate previously approved a $95 billion aid package, with $60 billion allocated to Ukraine. Democrats prefer the House to pass the Senate-approved bill, while Trump-supporting Republicans, who hold the majority, believe aid to Ukraine should be a loan.

After House approval, the bills will return to the Senate before reaching President Biden for signature. The White House believes Johnson’s proposal aligns with their requests at first glance but wants to examine the details before deciding.

