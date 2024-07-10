Ukrainian boy in ICU dies after 8 July Russian missile strike on Kyiv hospital

A boy in critical condition has died following Russia’s 8 July missile strike on Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko announced.

“A little boy, critical in the ICU during the attack, passed away after transfer to another Kyiv hospital,” Liashko stated on Facebook.

OSINT analysis confirmed a direct hit by a Russian Kh-101 missile on the hospital, prompting Ukraine to call an urgent UN Security Council session. The strike killed two adults and injured 10 children.

UN Permanent Representative of Ukraine Sergiy Kyslytsya stated that “the children who Russia cannot abduct and brainwash, Russia kills.”

This attack was part of a larger assault on Ukrainian cities that day, claiming 44 lives, including 33 in Kyiv.

