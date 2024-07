Ukrainian media claims data from Russian pilot on strike at Okhmadyt hospital

Several Ukrainian media outlets and organisations, including Ukrainska Pravda and Informatsiynyi Sprotyv, claim to have obtained secret data from anonymous Ukrainian sources regarding a recent strike on the children’s hospital “Okhmadyt” by Russian forces. Euromaidan Press has been unable to verify this information.

Following the strike, a Russian pilot from the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division (unit 06987, based at Engels Airfield) reportedly reached out to Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR). The pilot decided to pass documents related to the activities of his military unit to the Ukrainian side, including private photos of the command staff.

According to sources from the Ukrainian intelligence, as cited by Ukrainska Pravda and InfoSprotyv, the documents include personal files of senior officers and private data of Russian military personnel and their families. Of particular interest are classified documents concerning the operations of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division.

The Ukrainian military intelligence provided photos of the division’s commanders with their names:

– Alexey Gennadievich Pechkarev (Russian: Печкарев Алексей Геннадьевич), Commander of the Tu-95 aircraft, 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment (22nd HBAD), Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS RF).

– Andrey Pavlovich Martinov (Russian: Мартынов Андрей Павлович), Assistant Navigator of the Aviation Squadron, 121st HBAR (22nd HBAD), VKS RF.

– Vladislav Sergeyevich Govorov (Russian: Говоров Владислав Сергеевич), likely Head of State Secret Protection Service, 121st HBAR (22nd HBAD), VKS RF, Captain.

– Vyacheslav Georgiyevich Golovanov (Russian: Голованов Вячеслав Георгиевич).

– Alexander Nikolayevich Aluyev (Russian: Алуев Александр Николаевич), likely holds a senior position in the personnel management of 22nd HBAD, VKS RF.

– Denis Petrovich Khokhryakov (Russian: Хохряков Денис Петрович), Senior Officer, 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment (22nd HBAD), VKS RF.

– Oleg Vladimirovich Mikhaylishin (Russian: Михайлишин Олег Владимирович), Deputy Commander for Personnel of 22nd HBAD, VKS RF, Colonel.

– Alexander Yuryevich Azarenkov (Russian: Азаренков Александр Юрьевич), Senior Officer, 22nd HBAD, VKS RF.

– Oleg Yuryevich Baranov (Russian: Баранов Олег Юрьевич), Senior Navigator, 22nd HBAD, VKS RF, Colonel.

– Pavel Vladimirovich Burdakov (Russian: Бурдаков Павел Владимирович), Commander of the Tu-160 aircraft, 121st HBAR (22nd HBAD), VKS RF, Lieutenant Colonel.

– Vladimir Bronislavovich Tatur (Russian: Татур Владимир Брониславович).

– Sergey Vladimirovich Dolgushin (Russian: Долгушин Сергей Владимирович), Senior Officer, 22nd HBAD, VKS RF.

– Nikolay Lukashevich Papikyan (Russian: Папикян Николай Лукашевич), Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Radiotechnical Support, 22nd HBAD, VKS RF, Lieutenant Colonel.

– Ilya Vladimirovich Koryakin (Russian: Корякин Илья Владимирович), Chief of Staff of 22nd HBAD, VKS RF, Colonel.

– Maxim Vladislavovich Smirnov (Russian: Смирнов Максим Владиславович), Senior Officer, 22nd HBAD, VKS RF, Lieutenant Colonel.

– Alexander Sergeyevich Kashlev (Russian: Кашлев Александр Сергеевич), Senior Officer, 22nd HBAD, VKS RF, Lieutenant Colonel.

– Konstantin Petrovich Belokobylsky (Russian: Белокобыльский Константин Петрович).

– Stanislav Dmitrievich Struchkov (Russian: Стручков Станислав Дмитриевич).

– Alexey Sergeyevich Tsybizov (Russian: Цибизов Алексей Сергеевич), Senior Officer, 121st HBAR (22nd HBAD), VKS RF.

– Andrey Ivanovich Malyukov (Russian: Малюков Андрей Иванович), likely Chief of Meteorological Service of 22nd HBAD, VKS RF.

– Dmitry Viktorovich Stepanenko (Russian: Степаненко Дмитрий Викторович), Deputy Chief of Staff for Military Service and Security Service, 22nd HBAD, VKS RF, Lieutenant Colonel.

– Ruslan Arslanovich Solovyov (Russian: Соловьёв Руслан Арсланович), Senior Officer, 22nd HBAD, VKS RF.

– Vitaliy Yevgenyevich Zikov (Russian: Зыков Виталий Евгеньевич), Senior Officer, 22nd HBAD, VKS RF, Lieutenant Colonel.

– Alexander Sergeyevich Pokatisov (Russian: Покатисов Александр Сергеевич).

– Vladislav Viktorovich Malinin (Russian: МАЛИНИН Владислав Викторович), Senior Navigator, 121st HBAR (22nd HBAD), VKS RF, Lieutenant Colonel.

– Oleg Igorevich Skitsky (Russian: Скитский Олег Игоревич), Commander of 121st HBAR (22nd HBAD), VKS RF, Colonel.

– Sergey Viktorovich Teteriev (Russian: Тетерев Сергей Викторович), Senior Officer, 22nd HBAD, VKS RF, Major.

– Nikolay Nikolaevich Varpakhovich (Russian: Варпахович Николай Николаевич), Commander of 22nd HBAD, VKS RF, Colonel.

– Trofim Alexandrovich Kapsha (Russian: Капша Трофим Александрович), Deputy Commander of 22nd HBAD, VKS RF, Colonel.

– Vladimir Alexandrovich Gorlov (Russian: Горлов Владимир Александрович), Senior Officer, 22nd HBAD, VKS RF, Major.

