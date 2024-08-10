Eng
Russian missile that hit Ukrainian children’s hospital was freshly produced, investigation shows

A Russian strike on Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital killed four, including two boys who died days later, and injured 32 others.
by Yevheniia Martyniuk
10/08/2024
Russian X-101 cruise missile moments before striking Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv. 8 July 2024. Screenshot from a video on the KyivToday Telegram channel.
The missile that devastated Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital Okhmatdyt in Kyiv on 8 July 2024, was manufactured in Russia mere weeks, possibly even days, before the attack. This startling revelation comes from a recent investigation by Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a UK-based organization.

CAR investigators examined debris from the missile. Their analysis identified the weapon as a Kh-101 cruise missile, confirming earlier assessments based on video footage of the attack.

CAR investigators documented the airframe, parts of the rocket motor (including the engine), and the tail section of the Kh-101 missile on 30 July 2024. Photo: CAR

A partial 13-digit production number discovered on the missile’s tail section provided crucial evidence. The visible portion read “31526379XXXXX”, with CAR concealing the last five digits to protect their tracking methodology.

This marking system provides crucial insights into the missile’s origins:

  • The first six digits (315263) are consistent across all Kh-101 missiles CAR has documented in Ukraine since 2022.
  • The seventh digit, “7”, is particularly significant. It indicates the missile was manufactured in the second quarter of 2024 (1 April to 30 June).
Parts of the production number of a Kh-101 missile. Photo: CAR

It means that at most, the missile was manufactured three months before the 8 July attack, but potentially as recently as eight days prior.

The Kh-101 is a sophisticated strategic cruise missile designed with stealth technology. Capable of being launched from Tu-95MSM and Tu-160 bombers, it has a range of 5,500 kilometers and can alter its target during flight.

This rapid deployment from production to battlefield use aligns with a trend observed since December 2022, where Russia has been using cruise missiles within two months of manufacture. While this could suggest either a lack of stockpiles or efficient logistics, analysts have not definitively interpreted the implications.

A Russian strike on Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital killed two people instantly and injured 32. In the aftermath, two boys died from their injuries: one on 10 July who had been in intensive care during the attack, and a 7-year-old on 12 July.

