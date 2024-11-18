Eng
German Chancellor Scholz vows unwavering Ukraine support amid Putin call controversy 

Olaf Scholz said this ahead of the G20 summit in Brazil, where Putin was supposed to be present.
byVira Kravchuk
18/11/2024
2 minute read
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz. Photo: lb.ua
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s commitment in supporting Ukraine while defending his recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first one in nearly two years after the full-scale invasion began. 

The statement comes as Scholz prepares to attend the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 18-19 November. The agenda encompasses the Russian-Ukrainian war, climate change, digital economy, the Israel-Hamas war, and US-China relations.

While Scholz expresses continued support for Ukraine, he still refuses to supply Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles, that could reach Russian military targets with a range of up to 500 kilometers. He expressed concerns that supplying such long-range weapons could escalate the war and potentially involve Germany directly.

“Ukraine can rely on many friends in the world – especially Germany. It would be Putin’s illusion to believe that our support would diminish,” Scholz wrote on X.

Scholz maintained that initiating contact was appropriate, despite acknowledging limited change in Putin’s perspective on the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Scholz-Putin call could open a “Pandora’s box,” that might weaken Russia’s international isolation and result in negotiations that yield no substantial outcomes.

In contrast, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau endorsed the dialogue, suggesting the possibility of the war concluding within months. He emphasized the necessity of sustained US support under the incoming Trump administration to secure a favorable outcome for Ukraine.

In December 2023, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he would invite Putin to the G20 summit, but couldn’t guarantee that the Russian leader wouldn’t be arrested under the International Criminal Court warrant.

However, in October 2024, Putin announced he would not attend the G20 Summit, expressing concerns that his presence might disrupt the forum’s proceedings. 

The ICC’s arrest warrant for Putin, issued in March 2023, accuses him of war crimes related to the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

Brazil, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, is obligated to comply with ICC mandates, including arrest warrants. Lula’s initial assurance of non-arrest for Putin sparked international debate about Brazil’s commitment to its ICC obligations.

