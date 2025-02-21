Support us on Patreon
China supports new US-Russia “consensus” on Moscow’s war in Ukraine

China, a key Russian ally, continues to label Moscow’s invasion as “the Ukraine crisis,” asserting that “a window for peace is opening.”
byYuri Zoria
21/02/2025
2 minute read
China’s FM Wang Yi during his meeting with Putin in April 2018. File photo: kremlin.ru
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed support for the “recent consensus” between the United States and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine, according to a statement released by China’s foreign ministry on 21 February, as cited by Politico.

In its statement, China continued to refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “the Ukraine crisis.” Wang’s remarks come after American and Russian officials held talks in Saudi Arabia this week without Ukraine or the EU’s participation, sparking concerns that Washington and Moscow might negotiate a peace deal on terms favorable to Russia.

Speaking at the Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg, Wang said that Beijing “hopes that the parties concerned can find a sustainable and lasting solution that takes into account each other’s concerns,” the statement noted. The Minister claimed that the call for peace talks “has been on the rise recently, and a window for peace is opening.”

China supports all efforts dedicated to peace, including the recent consensus reached by the United States and Russia,” Wang added, stating that China was willing to play a “constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis.

The Chinese diplomat met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in South Africa on 20 February.

US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to withdraw American aid from Ukraine, has recently made statements echoing Kremlin positions, calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator” and blaming Kyiv for Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

China has been one of Russia’s most significant allies during its attack on Ukraine. Western officials have accused Beijing of supplying materials and technologies to strengthen the Russian military, allegations that China has consistently denied while claiming impartiality.

