US and EU reiterate transatlantic concern over Chinese support for Russia’s war against Ukraine

During the seventh high-level meeting of the US-EU dialogue, the parties reiterated their mutual concern over China’s support for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Western powers expressed alarm at China’s continued export of dual-use goods to Russia and efforts to circumvent sanctions, viewing these actions as a direct challenge to global security and the rules-based international order. In this way, China effectively contributes to Russia’s ability to conduct and prolong its war against Ukraine.

As reported by the Voice of America, the two sides expressed “deep and growing” concern over China’s exports of significant amounts of dual-use goods that Russia uses on the battlefield against Ukraine.

It was noted that Chinese companies continue to evade sanctions and attempt to circumvent them, according to a press release from the US State Department on the meeting.

The US and the EU recognize that China’s continued support of the Russian military-industrial base “allows Russia to wage an illegal war against Ukraine.” And this poses a threat to transatlantic and global security and stability, the State Department emphasizes.

In addition, the parties recalled that any peace proposal for Ukraine must be based on the UN Charter and its principles, including respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sannino nevertheless consider it necessary to “keep channels of communication open” with China.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to competition based on the rules of free and fair trade, as well as the protection of human rights.

