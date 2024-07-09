Ukrainians unite to raise $ 6.1M for Okhmatdyt Hospital, damaged in Russian attack

Ukrainian charitable organization and media outlet United24, together with Ukrainian bank Monobank, raised an impressive $6.1 million (250 million hryvnias) within 22 hours for the restoration of the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, which was damaged by the Russian missile strike on 8 July.

The Russian 8 July attack on Kyiv killed 32 people, including four children, and wounded 120 people, including 10 children, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Both large businesses and ordinary people contributed to the fundraiser, which beat the initial goal of collecting $2.4 million (100 million hryvnias) according to the Coordinator at UNITED24 Yaroslava Gres.

Among the donors were international companies such as Carlsberg, BetterMe, Jysk, Kernel, Bolt, GSC Game World, and Netpeak Group.

The funds collected will be used to rebuild the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine, which treats more than 20,000 children from all over the country annually, United24 reports.

Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital damaged by the Russian strike

“Our goal is to help Okhmatdyt recover. To save children again. To give them hope,” wrote Oleh Horokhovskyi, the co-founder of Monobank.

The missile strike completely destroyed the operating rooms, the entire toxicology wing, and life-saving equipment, while other buildings also sustained damage.

As a result of the Russian attack, two people, including an Okhmatdyt female doctor, lost their lives, and 32 people were wounded, with eight children hospitalized with injuries.

The children were evacuated to other hospitals in the capital or nearby cities.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine allocated $2.5 million (100 million hryvnias) to restore Okhmatdyt and the Pediatric Cardiology Center after a Russian missile strike on 8 July damaged them.

He added that each family with children affected by the attack would receive assistance of 10,800 hryvnias (about $265) per family member in cooperation with UNICEF.

Related: