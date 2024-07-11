Ukrainian diaspora rallies in the US to raise awareness for children bombed by Russia

On the morning of 8 July 2024, Russia launched a large-scale missile barrage across Ukraine, killing over 40 people and injuring more than 140. Russia struck Kyiv with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, among the most advanced and precise weapons in its arsenal.

Among the targets was the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital, Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital. The bombings interrupted open-heart surgery and forced young children with cancer to take their cancer treatments outdoors. The atrocities witnessed shocked not only the international community but also struck a deep nerve within the Ukrainian diaspora abroad.

While the world gradually forgets about the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian activists strive to keep the issue at the forefront of public consciousness as Russian bombs slaughter innocent children and civilians in a war of subjugation.

Across the United States, the Ukrainian diaspora held rallies to support Ukraine and condemn Russian aggression. These events took place in cities from the West Coast, such as Seattle and San Francisco, to Chicago in the Midwest, and Washington D.C. and New York City on the East Coast, as well as many other locations around the world.

In Seattle, numerous activists and volunteers banded together to quickly organize an emergency rally on the evening of 8 July to raise awareness for Ukraine’s plight and to condemn the inhuman acts of Russia.

Lina Ngo, a Ukrainian refugee of Vietnamese descent and Secretary to the Board of Ukraine Defense Support, along with Tetiana Novokhatska, President of Volia Fund, were among the main organizers of the rally in Seattle.

Novokhatska commented on the importance of the rally, saying, “Russia is committing terrible atrocities in Ukraine, deliberately and precisely targeting hospitals in the heart of Europe, Kyiv. Yet, Western news remains silent about it! We need to remind the world that the war is far from over.”

She continued, “In June 2023, Russia fired 560 missiles at Ukraine, but by June 2024, this number had soared to an unbelievable 2,305. We are the voice of those fighting in Ukraine for democracy and freedom—not just for Ukraine, but for the entire civilized world. We must use our voice.”

Ngo added, “We couldn’t stay aside and went on Seattle’s streets today after Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv and one of the largest children’s hospital in Europe – Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital, which treats 600 children daily.”

She noted, “Instead of nurturing the bright future generation of Ukraine, we lose them daily. Russia targets our future every day, they attack schools, hospitals, and residential buildings. They kidnap our children, kill our best men and women.”

As the event began, Rev. Father Andrii Matlak of the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Seattle and Rev. Father Andrii Oliinyk, Pastor of Our Lady of Zarvanycia Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Seattle, were present. Both led the crowd into prayer.

Following prayer, Novokhatska spoke on why the crowd gathered today and for the need to protest. Ngo then grabbed the megaphone and led the crowd into action. With a powerful call to arms, she spoke passionately about Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine, her voice filled with deep anger.

She commanded the supporters with authority, shouting with all her might, “Let Ukraine strike back,” “Russia kills children,” “Russia is a terrorist state,” and “Save our children,” as the crowd echoed these chants.

Speaking about the war, Rev. Father Andrii Oliinyk said Russia’s war against Ukraine is a spiritual war as well. “As a priest, I receive many requests from our soldiers for prayers. They truly need this support. Let us pray every day for victory in this war. In times of war, it is crucial not to try to align God with our sides and beliefs, but to ensure we are aligned with God’s side,” he said.

Not all members of the protest belonged to the Ukrainian diaspora. Among the crowd was Behrooz Tahmasebi, originally from Tehran, Iran, who came to the United States in 1974. He was holding the old Iranian flags featuring the lion and the sun. Tahmasebi stated, “Iran is supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.” He emphasized that we must fight for peace for everyone, all over the world.

Following the event, Ngo said, the 8 July attack “reminded us all again what evil Russia is, and we can see from the attendance of this emergency rally, how many people were affected by this attack. We are angry and frustrated.”

Ngo pointed out that more than 150 people gathered in Seattle with very short notice for this emergency rally. “It means that they care and they wanted to raise their voice and remind the world about Russia’s crimes,” she said.

“I lead these protests because I have to,” said Ngo. “While there is nothing inspirational about the war itself, the bravery of the Ukrainian people inspires me to find the strength to fight with and for them. I wake up every day and continue the fight for my friends on the frontlines and for those I have lost due to this horrible war started by Russia. I believe it’s my obligation to be the voice of Ukrainians who suffer every day in Ukraine.”

“We need to work harder every day,” she noted. Her call to action for others was “Don’t be silent. Share your stories. Millions of people have been affected by Russian crimes for decades, not only Ukrainians. Russia has caused so much pain, and it should not be forgotten. Be proactive on social media, tell your stories to people you meet, do it for those whose voices have been silenced by Russia. Unpunished evil always returns.”

Related: