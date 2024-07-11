Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian sabotage activity decreases in Sumy Oblast, says border service spokesman

Russian forces continue daily cross-border shelling attacks on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast and other northern areas, but reconnaissance group activity has decreased recently, as per Ukraine’s Border Guard Service.
byYuri Zoria
11/07/2024
2 minute read
russian saboteur activity decreases sumy oblast says border service spokesman map war zone ukraine marked red regions coming under ukraine's drone attacks pink liveuamap
Sumy Oblast on the map. The war zone in Ukraine is marked in red, the Russian regions coming under Ukraine’s drone attacks in pink. Map: liveuamap.
Russian sabotage activity decreases in Sumy Oblast, says border service spokesman

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service reports a decrease in the activity of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in northern Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, despite ongoing daily cross-border shelling by Russian forces. This information was shared by Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Ukrainian TV, Ukrinform reports.

After the initial push in its full-scale invasion, the Russians withdrew from Sumy Oblast back in March 2022, yet continued cross border attacks, involving artillery, drones, air-based weaponry, and infiltration attempts by sabotage groups. This May, the Ukrainian intelligence warned that Russia was plotting a ground attack on the region. In June, the US eased its restrictions for Ukraine, allowing to use the American-supplied weapons against targets inside Russia, adjacent to Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

Demchenko characterized the situation in Sumy as one of “daily shelling, which Russia does not stop carrying out on the territory of Ukraine within this region.” He added that shelling also continues in the northern and Kharkiv regions.

However, Demchenko noted that “fortunately, the activity of enemy reconnaissance groups in the Sumy region has somewhat decreased recently.

The spokesman highlighted the challenges faced by Ukrainian forces in the area, explaining that many settlements in the region are located directly on the state border line, complicating the presence of Ukrainian forces due to Russian actions.

Demchenko assured that “all attempts, even in such conditions, attempts by enemy sabotage groups to enter are, of course, under the full control of Ukrainian defenders.” He emphasized that Ukrainian forces promptly expel the Russians beyond the borders of Ukrainian territory, preventing them from establishing a foothold.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts