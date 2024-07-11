MEP Hayer criticizes Hungary for Orbán’s visits and calls for sanctions

Valérie Hayer, the President of the Liberal Group in the European Parliament, has called on the European Council to take action against Hungary due to unauthorized visits by its Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, which undermine EU unity.

According to the MEP, who represents French President Emmanuel Macron’s “Renaissance” party, Orbán’s recent visit to Russia “undermine the positions adopted by the European Union and act contrary to our interests,” European Pravda, who obtained her statement, writes.

“It is time to put an end to Viktor Orbán’s dishonest presidency in the EU Council. His so-called peace mission is a security threat, his isolated communication is just a smokescreen for his own interests and is miserably failing,” she emphasized.

Hayer called on European Council President Charles Michel to clarify the responsibilities and mandate of the European Council in foreign affairs.

She also condemned Hungary’s attempts to manipulate its presidency of the EU Council “with the aim of conducting so-called peace missions to Kyiv, Moscow, Beijing, and Washington, promoting messages that contradict the positions adopted by the EU.”

“Finally, Renew Europe demands that the Council and Commission take responsibility and finally take further steps to apply Article 7, which could lead to Hungary being stripped of its voting rights,” the MEP concluded.

