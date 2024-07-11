Over 10,000 Ukrainian servicewomen carry out combat missions on front lines

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, revealed that over 10,000 women are currently carrying out combat missions directly on the front lines. This disclosure came during the “Women, Peace, Security: The Role of Women Leaders” discussion at the NATO Public Forum.

“Ukrainians are standing united against Russian aggression – both women and men,” Stefanishyna emphasized. “An increasing number of women are serving in the defense forces, with over 10,000 women now performing combat duties on the front line.”

Previously, the Ministry of Defense reported that over 67,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Of these, 19,000 are employees, executing non-military tasks, while the rest are military personnel.

Stefanishyna highlighted that the contribution of Ukrainian women extends far beyond the battlefield and stressed their crucial role in the nation’s recovery and reconstruction efforts. “We have reimagined women’s role in Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction,” she stated. “We already have a major program in place that ensures women will have greater access and be actively involved in the recovery and reconstruction process. The Vice Prime Minister also addressed the challenges faced by the approximately 6 million displaced individuals, predominantly women and children.

