Ukrainian servicewomen get their first-ever standard military uniform ~~

For the first time in the history of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, women serving in the army will have a standard female military uniform. Female military personnel will receive the first batch of pants, jackets and tactical underwear, which are sewn according to women’s standards, ZMINA reported.

Previously, uniforms were sent to some women from abroad, it is almost impossible to buy them in Ukraine. Volunteers of the Arm Women Now project managed to collect UAH 400k ($13.5k), which was enough to sew 300 sets.

The patterns of the uniforms were designed according to the female uniform of the US armed forces. They were sewn from high-quality “pixel” fabric, which was ordered in Poland.

The volunteers plan to provide all girls serving in the Armed Forces with comfortable clothes.