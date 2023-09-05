Russian air strike destroys another kindergarten in Kharkiv Oblast

“Yesterday evening, around 21:30, the enemy struck Cherneshchyna village in the Izium district with two guided missiles. The building of a kindergarten next to the school was destroyed. A hit was also recorded near a detached house. There were no casualties,” he wrote.

Syniehubov added that over the past day, the settlements of Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts came under Russian fire.

Shyikivka village saw the Russian shelling damage the dining room building. Meanwhile, a forest fire broke out in the Senkivka forestry near the villages of Hlushkivka and Senkivka in Kupiansk district due to another Russian shelling attack.

