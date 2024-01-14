Russia bombed grain storage facility in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces struck a grain storage facility in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with air bombs, according to Kharkiv regional police chief Serhiy Bolvinov.

“The shelling occurred at night when no one was there except the guards. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Two guided air bombs destroyed the grain storage facility and a building for grain processing,” Bolvinov wrote on Facebook.

According to Oleg Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, the Russian shelling in Vovchansk caused temporary power outages, but electricity has already been restored.

Upon violating the laws and customs of war, the Ukrainian police opened a criminal investigation.

