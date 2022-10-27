The police of the Kharkiv Oblast began exhuming bodies of Ukrainian soldiers buried in a mass grave

On 26 October 2022, the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, together with the prosecutor’s office of the Kharkiv Oblast, began exhuming bodies of Ukrainian soldiers buried in a mass grave.

They died in April during the retreat. According to the testimony of local residents, the Russians collected the bodies in two trucks and threw them into a pit at the cemetery, the police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko reported.

The mass grave was not marked but the villagers put up a cross on Easter and took care of the grave as they could. On 26 October, the first three bodies were exhumed from the grave. In total, there are about 17 servicemen there.