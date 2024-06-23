Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia attacks Kharkiv with aerial bombs, one dead and multiple injured

As a result of three hits from Russian aerial bombs, a total of 11 people aged 15 to 63 were injured, with one person in serious condition and a 73-year-old man dead.
byBenjamin Looijen
23/06/2024
1 minute read
Screenshot of the damage, from Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration.
Screenshot of the damage, from Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration.
Russia attacks Kharkiv with aerial bombs, one dead and multiple injured

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv in the northeast of Ukraine on 23 June with aerial bombs, as a result of which a total of 11 people aged 15 to 63 were injured. One person is in serious condition. Furthermore, a 73-year-old man died because of the attack.

As reported by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, and Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv on Telegram.

Terekhov specified that the aerial bombs struck in two districts of Kharkiv – Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnogorskyi.

A screenshot of the damage. Photo via Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration on Telegram.
A screenshot of the damage. Photo via Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration on Telegram.

In addition, as noted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media, a part of Kharkiv is without electricity and the subway is out of order.

Yesterday, on 22 June, Russia attacked Kharkiv as well, with an aerial bomb strike resulting in 2 fatalities and 53 injuries, including 3 children.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts