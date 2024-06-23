Russia attacks Kharkiv with aerial bombs, one dead and multiple injured

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv in the northeast of Ukraine on 23 June with aerial bombs, as a result of which a total of 11 people aged 15 to 63 were injured. One person is in serious condition. Furthermore, a 73-year-old man died because of the attack.

As reported by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, and Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv on Telegram.

Terekhov specified that the aerial bombs struck in two districts of Kharkiv – Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnogorskyi.

In addition, as noted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media, a part of Kharkiv is without electricity and the subway is out of order.

Kharkiv is under Russian bombardment again. I have received all the reports. So far we know of one person killed and some wounded. All necessary services are on the site, helping people. I thank everyone involved. Part of Kharkiv is now without electricity, and the subway is… pic.twitter.com/w9uJnnjapB — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 23, 2024

Yesterday, on 22 June, Russia attacked Kharkiv as well, with an aerial bomb strike resulting in 2 fatalities and 53 injuries, including 3 children.

