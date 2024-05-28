Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Police identifies body of 8-year-old boy’s father, earlier reported missing after Russian strike

On 25 May, Russians attacked the construction hypermarket Epicenter in Kharkiv, killing 18 people, including Oleksandr, a 38-year-old employee of the hypermarket, whose son took a DNA test to identify his father’s body.
byVira Kravchuk
28/05/2024
2 minute read
8-year-old Mykhailo doing a DNA test after Russian attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv.
8-year-old Mykhailo doing a DNA test after Russian attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv. Source: National Police of Ukraine
Police identifies body of 8-year-old boy’s father, earlier reported missing after Russian strike

Ukrainian police identified through DNA analysis the body of 8-year-old boy’s father, who died during the Russian strike on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv on 25 May, according to the National Police of Ukraine 

On 26 May, the police posted a photo of an 8-year-old boy Mykhailo, providing a DNA sample to identify his father, who went missing after the Russian strike. DNA samples were taken from the child, as he is a direct relative of the deceased man.

On 28 May, criminalists confirmed that the previously found body belongs to Mykhailo’s father. His name was Oleksandr. He was 38-year-old and worked at the hypermarket.

The police identified 18 victims of the Russian attack as of 28 May,  including  12 employees of the hypermarket and four visitors, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General. 50 people were injured. 2 people remain missing. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble of the destroyed hypermarket. 

Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv

On 25 May 25 Russian forces attacked the Epicenter construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, resulting in the deaths of 18 people, including a 12-year-old girl. 

Update: Kharkiv hypermarket death toll rises to 16, among them a child

The hypermarket was destroyed by guided aerial bombs and missiles. The attack occurred during a busy weekday when the hypermarket had over 200 people inside.

Additionally, the center of Kharkiv was hit on the same day, causing further casualties and significant damage to various civilian structures.

27 May was declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv for those who died.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts