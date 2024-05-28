Police identifies body of 8-year-old boy’s father, earlier reported missing after Russian strike

Ukrainian police identified through DNA analysis the body of 8-year-old boy’s father, who died during the Russian strike on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv on 25 May, according to the National Police of Ukraine

On 26 May, the police posted a photo of an 8-year-old boy Mykhailo, providing a DNA sample to identify his father, who went missing after the Russian strike. DNA samples were taken from the child, as he is a direct relative of the deceased man.

On 28 May, criminalists confirmed that the previously found body belongs to Mykhailo’s father. His name was Oleksandr. He was 38-year-old and worked at the hypermarket.

The police identified 18 victims of the Russian attack as of 28 May, including 12 employees of the hypermarket and four visitors, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General. 50 people were injured. 2 people remain missing. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble of the destroyed hypermarket.

Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv

On 25 May 25 Russian forces attacked the Epicenter construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, resulting in the deaths of 18 people, including a 12-year-old girl.

The hypermarket was destroyed by guided aerial bombs and missiles. The attack occurred during a busy weekday when the hypermarket had over 200 people inside.

Additionally, the center of Kharkiv was hit on the same day, causing further casualties and significant damage to various civilian structures.

27 May was declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv for those who died.

