Kharkiv rescue operation ends: 2 dead, over 50 injured in Russian attack on residential building

Russia bombed Kharkiv on 22 June.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
23/06/2024
1 minute read
Aftermath of the Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv, June 2024. Photo: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv rescue operation ends: 2 dead, over 50 injured in Russian attack on residential building

Rescue operations in Kharkiv have concluded following a Russian KAB-guided aerial bomb strike on a residential building on 22 June. 

“Rescuers have finished addressing the consequences of the Russian attack on a 5-story residential building. The aerial bomb strike resulted in 2 fatalities and 53 injuries, including 3 children”, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported via Telegram.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, stated that 41 injured individuals remain hospitalized. 

“Four patients are in critical condition post-surgery. Two children, aged 12 and 13, are in moderate condition with positive progress. A 17-year-old girl is receiving outpatient treatment,” he wrote on Telegram. 

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that four UMPB D-30 aerial bombs (Unified Multi-Purpose Gliding Bombs) were fired at Kharkiv from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine urgently needs military means to counter Russian bombers targeting its cities.

Until recently, Russia shelled Kharkiv daily due to its proximity to the border. However, after the United States and other Western partners allowed Kyiv to use their weapons to strike Russian territory, the frequency of these attacks has significantly decreased.

