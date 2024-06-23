Kharkiv rescue operation ends: 2 dead, over 50 injured in Russian attack on residential building

Rescue operations in Kharkiv have concluded following a Russian KAB-guided aerial bomb strike on a residential building on 22 June.

“Rescuers have finished addressing the consequences of the Russian attack on a 5-story residential building. The aerial bomb strike resulted in 2 fatalities and 53 injuries, including 3 children”, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported via Telegram.

The moment that the Russian guided bomb hit an apartment building in Kharkiv this afternoon, filmed by a car dashcam Three Ukrainians were killed, 32 injured in the attackhttps://t.co/jGFPUCm9Zo pic.twitter.com/ptfRzVU6f1 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 22, 2024

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, stated that 41 injured individuals remain hospitalized.

“Four patients are in critical condition post-surgery. Two children, aged 12 and 13, are in moderate condition with positive progress. A 17-year-old girl is receiving outpatient treatment,” he wrote on Telegram.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that four UMPB D-30 aerial bombs (Unified Multi-Purpose Gliding Bombs) were fired at Kharkiv from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine urgently needs military means to counter Russian bombers targeting its cities.

🇺🇦 Ukraine urgently needs military means to counter Russian bombers targeting its cities, Zelenskyy stated. Essential needs include advanced air defense systems and accelerated F-16 fighter jet training for Ukrainian pilots. pic.twitter.com/zdwqeP72OD — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 23, 2024

Until recently, Russia shelled Kharkiv daily due to its proximity to the border. However, after the United States and other Western partners allowed Kyiv to use their weapons to strike Russian territory, the frequency of these attacks has significantly decreased.

