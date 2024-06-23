ISW: Surge in Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast signals potential summer offensive

Russian forces intensified their assaults in the Toretsk-Horlivka direction (southwest of Chasiv Yar and northeast of Avdiivka in Ukrainian Donetsk Oblast), maintaining a high attack rate and making several tactical gains since 18 June, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
This surge in activity is notable, as Russian forces had been largely inactive in this sector throughout 2024. In contrast, the pace of Russian offensive operations in northern Kharkiv Oblast has significantly decreased in recent days.
This aligns with ISW’s assessment that Russian operations in Kharkiv Oblast aim to fix and distract Ukrainian forces, allowing Russia to escalate attacks elsewhere. The redeployment of some Ukrainian forces from Donetsk to Kharkiv may have created an opportunity for Russian forces to intensify attacks in the Toretsk-Horlivka area.
On 22 June, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces captured the village of Shumy in Donetsk Oblast and increased pressure on Toretsk.
Read more:
- Ukrainian Navy reveals images of destroyed Shahed drone center in Russia
- Ukraine downs 2 of 3 Russian cruise missiles in Kyiv Oblast; 2 civilians injured
- Russia attacks Kharkiv with guided bombs, killing 3, injuring 32
- Russia strikes at energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s south and west overnight, injuring two workers
- Russia launches 2,107 strikes on Donetsk Oblast in one day, killing 5 people