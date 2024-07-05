Russian guided bombs strike Selidove, Donetsk Oblast: 5 killed

Russian forces launched two guided aerial bomb attacks on Selidove, Donetsk Oblast, resulting in at least 5 deaths and 11 injuries, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office reports. The injured, aged 28 to 71, suffered contusions, burns, and shrapnel wounds.

This attack is part of Russia’s ongoing campaign to fully capture the Ukraine-controlled portion of Donetsk Oblast, with the Russian-occupied area known as “DNR” since 2014.

“At 15:30, the Russian army shelled Selidove. An hour later, they struck again. Preliminary data suggests the enemy used cluster munitions and guided FAB-500 aerial bombs,” the Prosecutor’s Office stated on Facebook.

While the bombs primarily hit industrial areas, residential zones were also affected, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

“Both bombs hit industrial areas. 15 private houses, 21 cars, 4 shops, and an industrial building sustained varying degrees of damage,” he wrote on Telegram.

Filashkin urged local residents to evacuate due to the persistent threat of Russian shelling.

