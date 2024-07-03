Eng
Battle for Chasiv Yar: analysts report Russian progress, Ukrainian army disputes

The Ukrainian analytical project Deep State claims that Ukrainian forces have retreated from one district of Chasiv Yar.
Yevheniia Martyniuk
03/07/2024
1 minute read
Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, in June, 2024. Photo: https://t.me/black_swan_ukraine
The Russian army has captured the Kanal district (Novyi) in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, according to the Ukrainian analytical project Deep State. Ukrainian forces retreated due to the district’s complete destruction.   

“Further retention of the ruins and logistical challenges would only increase losses, so withdrawing from the district is a logical, albeit difficult, decision. Kanal was advantageous to hold when Russians were approaching, but the situation has changed,” Deep State analysts commented.

However, Ivan Petrychak, press officer of the King Danylo Brigade, reports ongoing fierce battles in the area. The fighting is concentrated around the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, which separates this district from the city center.

“The fighting is currently confined to the area near the [Siverskyi Donets-Donbas] canal. The Russians are trying to push us back to the canal, but so far their attempts have been unsuccessful,” he told Suspilne.

Kanal (Novyi) district of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on the map. Photo: Deep State project

Chasiv Yar holds strategic importance. Its potential capture by Russian forces could threaten other key Donbas cities, including Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which serve as crucial logistical routes for Ukrainian forces.

