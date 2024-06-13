Eng
Military: Ukraine repels Russian armored attacks near Chasiv Yar

Ukrainian forces have been repelling intense Russian attacks with armor and airstrikes near Chasiv Yar for three consecutive days, reports spokesperson.
13/06/2024
uk intel russian troops make limited gains chasiv yar ukrainian forces resist advances situation 13 june 2023 map
Situation in Chasiv Yar as of 13 June 2023. Map: Deepstatemap.
Russian forces have been launching an intense, multi-day offensive attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses around the Chasiv Yar area in Donetsk Oblast. For three consecutive days, the invading troops have carried out virtually non-stop assaults, employing both armored vehicles and aviation against Chasiv Yar, a Ukrainian military spokesperson told Liga.

According to Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces, Russian actions became “extremely active” starting on 10 June in the Chasiv Yar area. The enemy has almost continuously stormed the town with the aid of tanks and other armored vehicles.

Voloshyn stated that the occupiers are also trying to conduct assault operations supported by aircraft and drones. Russians are actively using unguided air-launched rockets and deploying unmanned aerial vehicles in the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, according to him.

Despite the onslaught, Ukrainian defense forces have successfully held their positions and even reinforced them in certain areas, the spokesman said. As of the early hours of 13 June, five combat engagements had already taken place – three Russian attacks were repelled near Andriivka, while two clashes were still ongoing near Ivanivske.

While the situation remains “somewhat tense”, the invading forces have suffered significant losses, according to Voloshyn. Over the past day alone, 90 Russian troops were killed and 138 wounded in this particular sector of the front.

