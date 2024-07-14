Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

CNN: US military aid prevents occupation of Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian soldiers report significant impacts from the recent decision to allow the use of US and allied weapons to strike inside Russia.
byOlena Mukhina
14/07/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier and drones
A Ukrainian soldier and a “squad” of FPV drones. Illustrative photo by Ukraine’s General Staff
CNN: US military aid prevents occupation of Kharkiv Oblast

A new US military aid package helped Ukraine to avert what could have been a disaster: the occupation of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, according to CNN.

In addition, a recent decision to lift a ban on the use of weapons from the US and other allies to strike inside Russia has had a huge impact, say Ukrainian soldiers who fight on the front lines.

“We have destroyed targets inside Russia, which allowed for several successful counteroffensives. The Russian military can no longer feel impunity and security,” claimed the senior officer in Ukraine’s Security Service.

On 10 May 2024, Russia launched an offensive on Kharkiv Oblast, attempting to exploit Ukraine’s weapons shortages and restrictions on strikes on targets inside its territory.

This attack has led to a large number of civilian casualties, half of which have been documented in Kharkiv city.

“If the decision (to provide aid) wasn’t made, if we lost American support and military assistance, that would have been a game changer,” said International security expert Oleksiy Melnyk, a former Ukrainian defense official and the co-director of foreign relations and international security programs at the Razumkov Center in Kyiv.

A regiment command post in Belgorod region, an ammunition depot in Voronezh, a drone facility and an airfield in Krasnodar, communication centers in Bryansk, and several naval sites in occupied Crimea are among the targets that were hit in Russia’s territory.

These strikes halted Russian attacks with S-300 and S-400 missile systems at Kharkiv Oblast, explained Konrad Muzyka, an independent defense analyst and the director of Rochan Consulting.

“Ukraine started conducting HIMARS strikes on targets in the Belgorod region and forced the Russians to push their S-300 system with which they were striking Kharkiv much further away, so now Kharkiv is beyond their range of Russian S-300 systems,” he said.

However, now Ukraine is facing another threat from aerial glide bombs dropped by fighter jets from a distance of some 60-70 kilometers – out of range of Ukraine’s air defenses.

Ukraine also needs to achieve air superiority over Russia. The long-awaited F-16 aircraft designed in the 1980s and 1990s are worse than the most modern Russian combat aircraft. The country still may use them to push away Moscow jets delivering bombs.

Moreover, the strategy for winning the war remains unclear. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine anticipates the complete lifting of bans on the use of Western weapons by allies. Also, if former US President Donald Trump wins a second term in November, the country could face pressure to stop fighting for its territories occupied by Russia and abandon aspirations to join NATO, which would protect Ukraine from total occupation and destruction.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts