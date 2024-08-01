Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian top commander: Situation remains challenging in eastern Ukraine, fighting continues on all fronts

He emphasized the critical need to bolster defenses against occupying forces and maintain positions amid relentless Russian assaults.
byOlena Mukhina
01/08/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua
A Ukrainian soldier, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua
Ukrainian top commander: Situation remains challenging in eastern Ukraine, fighting continues on all fronts

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi made a working trip to brigades fighting on the Kharkiv and Toretsk fronts and discussed ways to enhance defense stability with their unit commanders.

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Army, Russian forces continue to focus their efforts on the Pokrovsk front, deploying their most experienced assault units. The invaders are attempting to break through the defense lines towards Zhelanne, Novogrodivka, and Pokrovsk.

Syrskyi revealed that intense fighting continues on the Kupiansk fronts near Pishchane, Stelmakhivka, and Makiivka, but the Defense Forces are holding their positions.

The situation is challenging on the Siversk front. The Russian army is actively using artillery and conducting assaults but has not succeeded in its operations.

Fierce battles are also ongoing near the canal approaches to Chasiv Yar without any change in the positions of either side.

The Ukrainian top commander reported that Russian forces continue to conduct assaults against the positions of Ukrainian Defense Forces near New York, Pivdenne, and Zalizne settlements.

Fighting is also taking place on the Kharkiv front near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The attempts to breach Ukrainian defense lines have been unsuccessful, and occupying forces are suffering significant losses.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after the Russians failed to capture Kharkiv, their main target shifted towards eastern Ukraine, with the Pokrovsk front becoming their priority today.

Zelenskyy: After Russian forces failed to capture Kharkiv, their main target is eastern Ukraine

He noted that the response to such developments on the front should be new military aid packages from partners and strengthened air defense systems.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts