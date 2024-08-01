Ukrainian top commander: Situation remains challenging in eastern Ukraine, fighting continues on all fronts

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi made a working trip to brigades fighting on the Kharkiv and Toretsk fronts and discussed ways to enhance defense stability with their unit commanders.

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Army, Russian forces continue to focus their efforts on the Pokrovsk front, deploying their most experienced assault units. The invaders are attempting to break through the defense lines towards Zhelanne, Novogrodivka, and Pokrovsk.

Syrskyi revealed that intense fighting continues on the Kupiansk fronts near Pishchane, Stelmakhivka, and Makiivka, but the Defense Forces are holding their positions.

The situation is challenging on the Siversk front. The Russian army is actively using artillery and conducting assaults but has not succeeded in its operations.

Fierce battles are also ongoing near the canal approaches to Chasiv Yar without any change in the positions of either side.

The Ukrainian top commander reported that Russian forces continue to conduct assaults against the positions of Ukrainian Defense Forces near New York, Pivdenne, and Zalizne settlements.

Fighting is also taking place on the Kharkiv front near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The attempts to breach Ukrainian defense lines have been unsuccessful, and occupying forces are suffering significant losses.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after the Russians failed to capture Kharkiv, their main target shifted towards eastern Ukraine, with the Pokrovsk front becoming their priority today.

He noted that the response to such developments on the front should be new military aid packages from partners and strengthened air defense systems.

