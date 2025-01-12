Eng
Russian forces attempt southern bypass of Donetsk’s Pokrovsk and Myrnograd, Ukrainian military says

Ukrainians conduct operations to destroy Russian infiltrators in the Lyman sector, repelling multiple Russian attempts to capture Chasiv Yar industrial facilities, per reports.
byYuri Zoria
12/01/2025
2 minute read
Situation near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, as of 12 January 2025. Map: DeepState
Russian forces are attempting to bypass Pokrovsk and Myrnograd in Donetsk Oblast from the south, engaging in combat in the suburbs, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces, told Ukrainian television, as reported by Ukrinform.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds.

Trehubov said:

“Russians are trying to bypass these cities through smaller settlements, mostly from the south, attempting to cut off logistics chains rather than assault well-prepared defenses head-on.” 

The spokesperson noted this tactical change indicates Russians no longer maintain their previous advantage in personnel and equipment.

“They need to conserve resources now, operating differently from their usual approach of rushing forward regardless of personnel losses to capture territory quickly,” he explained.

In the Lyman direction, Russian assault groups attacked Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Makiivka, Terny, and in the Serebrianka forest, according to the Khortytsia Grouping press service on Telegram.

Situation in the Lyman sector as of 12 January 2025. Map: DeepState

Defense forces detect and destroy Russian stormers that infiltrated Ukrainian combat positions in the Lyman sector of the front, according to the report.

Intense urban combat continues in Chasiv Yar, where Russian forces repeatedly attempt to capture the refractory materials plant.

Our forces are successfully repelling attacks, but Russians keep regrouping and attacking again,” Trehubov reported.

Situation around Chasiv Yar as of 12 January 2025. Map: DeepState

The Khortytsia Grouping spokesperson reported that in the eastern direction, Ukrainian forces eliminated 1,298 Russian troops, 4 tanks, 9 armored vehicles, 17 artillery and mortar systems, 46 vehicles, 41 special equipment units, 2 electronic warfare systems, 106 shelters, 2 drone control points, and 2 ammunition depots in the past day.

On 11 January, the Khortytsia Grouping reported that Russian assault actions and fire impact destroyed some Ukrainian defensive positions in Kharkiv Oblast’s Kupiansk and Donetsk Oblast’s Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions.

