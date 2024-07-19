Eng
Nine injured and extensive damage after Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Seven out of nine victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. The strikes damaged residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.
byVira Kravchuk
19/07/2024
1 minute read
Russian forces struck Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast on 19 July 2024. Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Governor of Kharkiv Oblast.
Around 4 a.m. on 19 July, Russian forces launched an attack on the central part of Chuhuiv city, Kharkiv Oblast, according to Oleh Syniehubov, Governor of Kharkiv Oblast.

The attack left nine people injured, including a 14-year-old boy. Seven victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, though their lives are not in danger. 

The governor stated that all injured individuals are in moderate to light condition, with the boy’s condition described as stable.

Two Russian strikes targeted a residential area, damaging residential buildings, commercial properties, and civil infrastructure. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Governor of Kharkiv Oblast

The first strike landed near a residential building, causing nine vehicles to catch fire. The impact also damaged the windows of nearby 9-story and 5-story apartment buildings, as well as the roof and windows of a 2-story residential building and two shops.

Syniehubov reported that the second strike affected administrative buildings, shattered windows of an unfinished five-story building, and damaged a private house. 

Other attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces also struck the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with an FAB-1500 aerial bomb, damaging a private house and a two-story enterprise building.

In the village of Kozacha Lopan, five private houses and a car were damaged as a result of Russian shelling using a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

An FPV-drone shelling destroyed a private house in Ivashka village, Kharkiv Oblast.

