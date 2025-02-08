Russian authorities are investigating an alleged sabotage attempt involving explosive-laden FPV (first-person view) goggles reportedly sent to drone units, The War Zone reports. According to multiple Russian military-affiliated sources, the plot was discovered before any devices could be activated.

As Razved Dozor Telegram channel reports, the explosive devices were concealed within Skyzone Cobra FPV goggles, containing 10-15 grams of plastic explosive designed to detonate upon powering up the device. The goggles were reportedly distributed through humanitarian aid packages delivered by unwitting volunteers.

“Enemy saboteurs have attempted a mass terrorist act on Russian territory using volunteers without their knowledge,” Razved Dozor reported, adding that “competent authorities are already working on the situation.”

🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦 Straight from the Israeli Playbook: Russia Intercepts Explosive-Laden AR Goggles Meant for Frontline Troops Russian authorities have intercepted a shipment of FPV goggles rigged with explosives, allegedly intended to detonate upon first use. According to Russian war… pic.twitter.com/brmncNweZt — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) February 7, 2025

The Russian news outlet Readovka provided additional details, noting that the packages were sent through SDEK, a global logistics company, by “a certain Roman.” According to Readovka, alert military personnel noticed signs of tampering on the boxes, leading to the plot’s discovery.

The alleged plot bears similarities to a September 2024 Israeli operation against Hezbollah, where explosive-packed pagers and walkie-talkies reportedly killed more than two dozen Hezbollah members and wounded thousands. However, The War Zone notes a key distinction: while the Israeli operation involved sophisticated remote triggering mechanisms and years of preparation, the goggle plot relied on simple power-up activation, potentially limiting its effectiveness.

Military analysts suggest this incident could have broader implications for Russia’s military logistics. The Alex Parker Returns Telegram channel warned that “this is only the beginning, and further intensity of such sabotage will only increase.” The threat of tampered electronics could force time-consuming security checks on military equipment, potentially disrupting supply chains and affecting troop morale.

Read more: