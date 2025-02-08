Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

TWZ: Ukraine copies Israel’s deadliest pager trick — explosive FPV goggles found in Russia

In September 2024, Israel used explosive-laden pagers to kill two dozen Hezbollah fighters. Now, Russian investigators report finding similar sabotage devices hidden in FPV drone goggles bound for their military.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
08/02/2025
2 minute read
TWZ: Ukraine copies Israel’s deadliest pager trick — explosive FPV goggles found in Russia
A box of allegedly explosive-laden FPV goggles sent to Russian troops. Photo: TWZ
TWZ: Ukraine copies Israel’s deadliest pager trick — explosive FPV goggles found in Russia

Russian authorities are investigating an alleged sabotage attempt involving explosive-laden FPV (first-person view) goggles reportedly sent to drone units, The War Zone reports. According to multiple Russian military-affiliated sources, the plot was discovered before any devices could be activated.

As Razved Dozor Telegram channel reports, the explosive devices were concealed within Skyzone Cobra FPV goggles, containing 10-15 grams of plastic explosive designed to detonate upon powering up the device. The goggles were reportedly distributed through humanitarian aid packages delivered by unwitting volunteers.

“Enemy saboteurs have attempted a mass terrorist act on Russian territory using volunteers without their knowledge,” Razved Dozor reported, adding that “competent authorities are already working on the situation.”

The Russian news outlet Readovka provided additional details, noting that the packages were sent through SDEK, a global logistics company, by “a certain Roman.” According to Readovka, alert military personnel noticed signs of tampering on the boxes, leading to the plot’s discovery.

The alleged plot bears similarities to a September 2024 Israeli operation against Hezbollah, where explosive-packed pagers and walkie-talkies reportedly killed more than two dozen Hezbollah members and wounded thousands. However, The War Zone notes a key distinction: while the Israeli operation involved sophisticated remote triggering mechanisms and years of preparation, the goggle plot relied on simple power-up activation, potentially limiting its effectiveness.

Military analysts suggest this incident could have broader implications for Russia’s military logistics. The Alex Parker Returns Telegram channel warned that “this is only the beginning, and further intensity of such sabotage will only increase.” The threat of tampered electronics could force time-consuming security checks on military equipment, potentially disrupting supply chains and affecting troop morale.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts