Russia launched missile at market in Kharkiv Oblast, there are seven wounded, incl 13-year-old girl

On the morning of January 9, Russian invaders launched a rocket attack on the market in Shevchenkove, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of which 7 people were injured, including a 13-year-old girl, Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Administration reported.
“The enemy is again launching missile strikes on Kharkiv Oblast. A missile strike (according to preliminary information from the S-300 surface-to-air missile system) on the local market was recorded in Shevchenkove village of Kupyansk district.” Emergency services are working on the spot.
