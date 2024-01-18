Russians shell residential building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman

A 57-year-old woman was killed and two men, aged 57 and 61, were injured after Russian forces shelled Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, reported the head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

“The occupiers hit a residential apartment building. Emergency crews continue to survey the impact sites,” the official wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces shelled 🇺🇦 Kupiansk in the Kharkiv Oblast. A 57-year-old woman was killed, and two men were injured. A multi-story residential building suffered severe damage.



Kupiansk spent six months under Russian occupation before being liberated by Ukrainian forces in September 2022 during the counteroffensive operation in Kharkiv Oblast. Russian troops have since been attempting to retake the strategic city, heavily shelling both Kupiansk and its outskirts.

