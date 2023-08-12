Ukraine military: Russians don’t have even tactical success near Kharkiv’s Kupiansk

The spokesman for the Eastern Military Group, Serhii Cherevatyi, said that the Russian forces have not even achieved tactical success in the area of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, where they carry out offensive actions for a few weeks now. He said this on the national telethon, Liga reports.

According to him, the Russians have been trying to seize the initiative near Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kupiansk sector in northeastern Ukraine, where they conducted eight assaults, 328 shelling attacks, and ten air raids on 11 August.

Cherevatyi says that over that day in the area, the Russian troops lost 69 people killed, 97 wounded, two T-72 tanks, three armored vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, a mortar, and a command and observation post.

“For a long time, they have been unable to make significant progress there, even at the tactical level. We have built a competent defense, our grouping has been reinforced with reserves. We know the leaders of the Russian units and their plans, and we are defending ourselves based on that,” Cherevaty said.

The spokesman noted that in the Kupiansk direction, Russia had concentrated paratroopers, motorized rifle and tank brigades, mercenaries, Storm-Z assault units manned by criminals, territorial troops, and an army reserve.

Read also: