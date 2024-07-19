Eng
ISW: Russian forces conducted unsuccessful cross-border raid into Sumy Oblast

Russian forces have also made marginal advances north of Kharkiv City and in areas southeast of Kupiansk, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War.
Maria Tril
19/07/2024
Vovchansk kharkiv oblast july 204
Assessed control of terrain around Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast as of 18 July 2024. Credit: ISW
The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 18 July that Russian forces attempted a limited cross-border raid into Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast on 16 July, which was ultimately unsuccessful.

According to a Ukrainian soldier, “a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to break through to Chuikivka, Rozhkovychi, and Sytne” in northeastern Sumy Oblast, following “intensive artillery and mortar shelling.” The soldier said that Ukrainian forces repelled the attack.

According to the ISW, Russian forces made marginal advances in other areas. Geolocated footage from 17 July shows Russian forces advancing in western Hlyboke, north of Kharkiv City. Chechen Akhmat Spetsnaz Commander Apty Alaudinov claimed on 18 July that Russian forces control the “first line of high-rise buildings” in Vovchansk, though the specific buildings were not identified.

Further advances were reported southeast of Kupiansk, southwest of Svatove, and west of Kreminna. The ISW cites geolocated footage from July 17 and 18 showing Russian forces advancing in these areas. Russian milbloggers claimed additional advances, but the ISW has not been observed to support all of these claims.

The ISW report details ongoing fighting in various locations, including northeast of Kupiansk near Synkivka, southeast of Kupiansk near Berestove, Pishchane, and Novoosynove, and in several other areas west of Svatove and Kreminna. Russian milbloggers also claimed that Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian river crossing and several positions in Hlushkivka and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi overnight on 17-18 July.

The ISW report provides information on specific Russian units operating in the area, including elements of the 272nd Motorized Rifle Regiment and the 375th Separate Anti-Tank Artillery Battalion near Kyslivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

