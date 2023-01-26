Ukraine shot down all 24 kamikaze drones that Russia launched last night – Air Force Command

Ukraine shot down all 24 kamikaze drones that Russia launched last night – Air Force Command

Composite image stitched from the screenshots of the video by Trap Aggressor. 

Latest news Ukraine

Overnight into January 26, the Russian troops resumed attacks on Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136/131, launching those from the eastern coast of the Sea of ​​Azov, Ukraine’s Air Force Command says.

“According to preliminary data, the enemy used 24 Shaheds. All 24 were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, in cooperation with air defense units of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the command reported as of four o’clock in the morning.

Most kamikaze drones were destroyed in the center of the country in the area of ​​responsibility of the Air Command Center that defends Central-Ukrainian regions.

After the night-time drone attack, Russia once again launched a massive cruise missile attack in the morning:

The morning in Ukraine begins with a Russian missile attack (being updated)

Read also:

Russia already used some 660 Shahed-series drones, expects new batch of up to 300 units – Ukrainian intel

Journalists identify four Russians that launch Shahed drones towards Ukraine

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 10 of 15 Shahed-136/131 UAVs last night – Air Force Command

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags