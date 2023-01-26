Ukraine shot down all 24 kamikaze drones that Russia launched last night – Air Force Command

Composite image stitched from the screenshots of the video by Trap Aggressor.
Overnight into January 26, the Russian troops resumed attacks on Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136/131, launching those from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, Ukraine’s Air Force Command says.
“According to preliminary data, the enemy used 24 Shaheds. All 24 were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, in cooperation with air defense units of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the command reported as of four o’clock in the morning.
Most kamikaze drones were destroyed in the center of the country in the area of responsibility of the Air Command Center that defends Central-Ukrainian regions.
After the night-time drone attack, Russia once again launched a massive cruise missile attack in the morning:
