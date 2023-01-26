One killed, two injured in Russia’s morning missile attack on Ukraine

On the morning of 26 January, Russia launched yet another missile attack against Ukraine, after a night attack by Shahed kamikaze drones. All of Ukraine’s regions were under an air alert for 4-5 hours, until 12:30 pm.

The head of the presidential office Andriy Yermak reported early morning about the first Russian missiles shot down.

According to the head of south-Ukrainian Mykolayiv Oblast, at least 5 Russian missiles had entered Ukrainian air space from the south. Six Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers flew into the sky, about 30 missiles were expected in several oblasts of Ukraine. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat during the telethon, Ukrinform reports.

15 out of 15 cruise missiles that flew to Kyiv were shot down, Kyiv Oblast Administration reported. Later Kyiv Mayor reported an explosion. There are victims in the capital after part of the Russian missile fell down in Holosiyivskyi district – one person was killed and two more were injured.

At about 10:30 EET Khmelnytskyi Oblast Head reported that the second wave of missiles is about to be launched from Russia.

Vinnystia mayor Serhiy Morhunov said air defense was working in the region. Russian missiles hit Vinnytsia Oblast, Yuriy Ihnat reported.

Locals also reported about the work of air defense near Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Suspilne.Odesa reports about Russian missile strike in Odesa. In Odesa, as a result of the strikes, two objects of critical energy infrastructure were damaged, said the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Yuriy Kruk.

About 10 more Russian missiles passed Novyi Buh in Mykolayiv Oblast – part is heading towards Kyiv, part towards Kryvyi Rih/Dnipro📹 Air defense is shooting down Russian missiles in Kyiv, Odesa, Vinytsia oblasts Another missile heading in direction of Lviv, Ivano-Frankiv obl pic.twitter.com/SJ6sf5svj3 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 26, 2023

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian missile attacks