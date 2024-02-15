Russian attack kills 9, injures 15 over past day

Russian military attacked five Ukrainian oblasts over the past day, killing nine civilians and injuring 15 others, local authorities reported on 15 February.

Russian military shelled Kherson Oblast 18 times over the past day, killing two people and injuring five, including a child, governor Oleksandr Podukin said. Reportedly, the attacks also damaged residential buildings in the oblast.

In Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian military shelled over 16 settlements over the past day, killing a 67-year-old woman and damaging residential buildings and sports facilities near schools, governor Oleh Suniehubov said.

The attack on the Kupiansk districts in the oblast killed four people and injured five people. The 27-year-old woman remains reportedly under the rubble.

Russian military shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 21 times over the past day, killing two civilians and injuring five others.

Russian forces also attacked Sumy Mykolaiv oblasts over the past day, but no casualties were reported.

