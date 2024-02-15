Eng
Russian attack kills 9, injures 15 over past day

byMaria Tril
15/02/2024
1 minute read
Russian attack on Kharkiv
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 14 February 2024. Credit: Governor Oleh Suniehubov
Russian military attacked five Ukrainian oblasts over the past day, killing nine civilians and injuring 15 others, local authorities reported on 15 February.

Russian military shelled Kherson Oblast 18 times over the past day, killing two people and injuring five, including a child, governor Oleksandr Podukin said. Reportedly, the attacks also damaged residential buildings in the oblast.

In Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian military shelled over 16 settlements over the past day, killing a 67-year-old woman and damaging residential buildings and sports facilities near schools, governor Oleh Suniehubov said.

The attack on the Kupiansk districts in the oblast killed four people and injured five people. The 27-year-old woman remains reportedly under the rubble.

Russian military shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 21 times over the past day, killing two civilians and injuring five others.

Russian forces also attacked Sumy Mykolaiv oblasts over the past day, but no casualties were reported.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
