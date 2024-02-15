Russian massive morning attack injures 11 people in Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi oblasts

Russian forces launched a massive attack on 15 February, targeting Kyiv, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, causing damage to civilian infrastructure, warehouses, and educational institutions.

The Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast hit residential buildings in two settlements of the oblast, causing damage to seven houses, several outbuildings, and cars, Kyiv Oblast Head Ruslan Kravchenko said. Reportedly, there were no casualties.

In Lviv, Russian missiles hit civilian infrastructure, injuring three people, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

The attack also damaged two schools, a kindergarten, 18 residential buildings, and cars.

Russia also targeted residential buildings and educational institutions in Zaporizhzhia, local governor Ivan Fedorov said.

As of 10:30 am, there are six injured due to the Russian attack on the city. One injured woman was in serious condition.

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Russian attack injured two people and damaged civilian infrastructure, governor Serhii Tiurin said.

The Russian military also attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure, governor Serhii Lysak said. Air Forces downed two missiles over the oblast. There were allegedly no casualties.

The attack on Poltava Oblast resulted in damaging warehouses, governor Filip Pronin said. According to Pronin, a fire broke out in an area of 100 square meters. There were no casualties or injuries.

Ukraine’s Air defenses also destroyed a Russian missile over Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast,

The wreckage of the downed missile damaged outbuildings.

Ukraine’s Air Defense reported that the Russian military targeted Ukrainian cities with 26 missiles of different types, including air-launched cruise missiles, sea-launched Kalibr missiles, Iskander ballistic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and Kh-59 guided missiles. Ukraine’s Air Defenses downed 13 of them.

