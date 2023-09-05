Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Cuba accuses Russia of recruiting its nationals to fight against Ukraine￼

The Cuban Interior Ministry unveils a Russian-run human trafficking operation to enlist Cuban citizens in the Russian military’s efforts in Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
05/09/2023
1 minute read
Cuban flag in Havana. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Cuban Interior Ministry has revealed a Russian-operated human trafficking ring aimed at incorporating Cuban citizens into the Russian military forces participating in Russia’s war against Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“The Ministry of the Interior has detected and it is working to neutralize and dismantle a human trafficking network that operates from Russia in order to incorporate Cuban citizens living there and even some living in Cuba, into the military forces that participate in military operations in Ukraine. Attempts of this nature have been neutralized and criminal proceedings have been initiated against those involved in these activities,” a statement by Cuba’s Foreign Ministry reads.

According to the statement, Cuba has a “firm and clear historical position against mercenarism, and it plays an active role in the United Nations in rejection of the aforementioned practice.”

The Cuban Foreign Ministry emphasized that “Cuba is not part of the war in Ukraine” and acts “against those who within the national territory participate in any form of human trafficking for mercenarism or recruitment purposes.”

