AP: Baltics have 3 or 4 years to prepare for Russian ‘test’ of NATO, Estonia FM says

On 14 February, Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that NATO has approximately three to four years to bolster its defenses as Russian President Vladimir Putin intensifies his country’s “war machine,” AP reports.

Earlier, Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service warned of a potential military confrontation between Russia and the West in the next decade, suggesting a counter build-up of armed forces as a deterrent, while other Western officials also cautioned of a Russian military threat to NATO’s eastern flank, urging Europe to bolster defenses, believing Russia won’t stop in Ukraine.

During a visit to Poland’s capital, Tsahkna mentioned that Estonia, along with the other Baltic states of Lithuania and Latvia, does not perceive Russia as an immediate threat due to Moscow’s preoccupation with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.