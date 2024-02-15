Russia’s Kursk fuel depot ablaze after suspected Ukrainian drone attack (videos)

Late on 14 February, shortly before midnight, a local Telegram channel reported an explosion in the Kursk district, Russia. Later, Russian channels shared videos of a massive fire in Kursk Oblast. At about 00:30 on 15 February, Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoyt reported a blaze at an oil depot, blaming the incident on a Ukrainian drone attack.

“An attack by a Ukrainian UAV in the Kursk district has caused a fire at an oil depot. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. All special services are currently working at the site. Please remain calm,” Starovoyt wrote.

Two Russian Telegram channels claimed that a Ukrainian drone hit a 100-ton fuel tank at the oil depot in Kursk.

Shortly before midnight, an explosion caused a massive fire at an oil depot near Kursk, Russia. The local authorities blame the incident on a Ukrainian drone attack.



More: https://t.co/SpLjCqNknP

📹 Russian Telegram channels pic.twitter.com/powkjPdXgl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 14, 2024

At the time of the news publication, Ukrainian military and special services had not commented on the information regarding an alleged drone attack on Kursk.

Ukraine targets Russia’s fuel facilities

Read also: