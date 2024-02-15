Eng
Russia’s Kursk fuel depot ablaze after suspected Ukrainian drone attack (videos)

byYuri Zoria
15/02/2024
2 minute read
Fire at an oil depot in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 15 February 2024. Screenshot: Telegram / Kursky Bomond 18+
Late on 14 February, shortly before midnight, a local Telegram channel reported an explosion in the Kursk district, Russia. Later, Russian channels shared videos of a massive fire in Kursk Oblast. At about 00:30 on 15 February, Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoyt reported a blaze at an oil depot, blaming the incident on a Ukrainian drone attack.

An attack by a Ukrainian UAV in the Kursk district has caused a fire at an oil depot. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. All special services are currently working at the site. Please remain calm,” Starovoyt wrote.

Two Russian Telegram channels claimed that a Ukrainian drone hit a 100-ton fuel tank at the oil depot in Kursk.

At the time of the news publication, Ukrainian military and special services had not commented on the information regarding an alleged drone attack on Kursk.

Ukraine targets Russia’s fuel facilities

In recent months, Ukraine has targeted Russia’s fuel infrastructure to complicate Russia’s military logistics.

Ukraine strikes Russian oil refineris
Map of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and terminals, based on Army Inform material
  • On 3 February, residents of Volgograd, Russia, reported two explosions occurring approximately thirty minutes apart, with the Governor of the Volgograd region stating that Russian air defense units allegedly intercepted drones targeting an oil refinery, leading to a fire covering roughly 300 square meters.
  • On 9 February, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) launched kamikaze drones targeting oil facilities in two Russian regions, hitting the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries in the Krasnodar region and an oil depot in the Oryol region, causing a severe fire at the Ilsky refinery and damaging a primary processing unit valued at around $50 million, according to Ukrainska Pravda’s unnamed sources in the SBU.

Ukraine’s drone war across Russia cuts into oil revenues

An oil depot near Kursk airfield was on fire in December 2022 after a Ukrainian drone attack.

Read also:

 

