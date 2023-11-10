Russian volunteer corps allegedly killed FSB lieutenant colonel in Bryansk

Russian volunteer corps (RVC) probably killed a lieutenant colonel of the Federal Security Service during an attack on the Russian occupiers from the FSB border guard department in the Bryansk Oblast, Russia, Liga.net reported, citing its sources from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry.

On the morning of 9 November, Russian propaganda outlet Baza reported that “unidentified persons had shot at an FSB border guard vehicle, killing an FSB lieutenant colonel.”

“The attack on the UAZ Patriot car took place on the outskirts of a village in Bryansk Oblast, at about 4 pm (probably on 9 November). Unknown persons opened fire with automatic weapons and then fled,” Liga.net reported, citing the Russian propaganda outlet, saying RVC did it.

According to the Russian occupiers, as a result of the attack, the deputy head of the logistics department of the FSB border troops, Lieutenant Colonel Serhiy Shaty, was killed.

Liga.net also mentioned that at 12 am on 10 Nov. RVC announced that its “sabotage and reconnaissance group had successfully ambushed a Russian occupier’s vehicle in the Bryansk Oblast, Russia.”

Read also: