Russia faces escalating multi-domain security threat in its border regions – British intel

Sniper from Ukraine's Russian volunteer battalion reportedly late on 22 May 2023 in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. Source: Telegram/Legion Freedom for Russia.

In its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry highlights the ongoing clashes between Russian security forces and unidentified partisans within Russia’s Belgorod Oblast near Ukraine’s border, emphasizing Russia’s facing “an increasingly serious multi-domain security threat in its border regions.” The report also mentions recent losses of aircraft, increased drone attacks, and railway sabotage.

The ministry tweeted:

“Between 19 and 22 May 2023, Russian security forces highly likely clashed with partisans in at least three locations within Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, near the Ukrainian border. The identity of the partisans remains unconfirmed, but Russian anti-regime groups claimed responsibility.”

“The most serious incident took place near the town of [Grayvoron]. As well as small-arms fire fights, there was an uptick in drone or indirect fire attacks near the incidents. Russia has evacuated several villages and has deployed extra security forces to the area.”

“Russia is facing an increasingly serious multi-domain security threat in its border regions, with losses of combat aircraft, improvised explosive device attacks on rail lines, and now direct partisan action. Russia will almost certainly use these incidents to support the official narrative that it is the victim in the war.”

Tags: Belgorod, Bryansk, Grayvoron, Russia