Security Service praises role of Ukrainian servicewomen in counterintelligence

Latest news Ukraine

Acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, said in an interview with Interfax Ukraine that the work of servicewomen in the field of counterintelligence activities in Ukraine is exceptional.

“[Servicewomen] are the best agents, real Amazons in the field of counterintelligence, who conduct mega-filigree agency penetrations, many operations have been successfully implemented thanks to the female agency’s presence,” Maliuk said.

According to him, some agents have already undergone plastic surgery and changed their data in order not to be in danger.

Maliuk emphasized that the field of counter-intelligence activities is one of those directions that the Ukrainian special service is improving and developing.

