Ukrainian woman faces life in prison for coordinating Russian strikes on Kharkiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Ukrainian acting as a Russian agent who was coordinating missile and bomb strikes on Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine.

The agent was identified as a 55-year-old Kharkiv resident who worked as a security guard, SBU reports.

How she helped Russia

Counterintelligence data suggests that the woman attempted to obtain and transmit information to Russians about the locations of the highest concentration of Ukrainian personnel and military equipment in Kharkiv. Additionally, she collected information about the consequences of Russian air attacks on Ukraine.

The SBU reports that the suspect traveled around Kharkiv and covertly elicited information under the guise of everyday conversations with acquaintances to gather intelligence.

She then sent the obtained intelligence to a Russian Telegram channel administered by representatives of Russian special services. The Russians used this information to prepare new strikes and adjust repeated attacks on Kharkiv using missiles and guided bombs.

Russian propaganda narratives among Ukrainians

Furthermore, the suspect shared in comments on social media her “dream” that Kharkiv, which she claimed was waiting for so-called “liberation,” “will be liberated by 2025,” echoing claims of Russian propaganda.

She also complained that the “special military operation (that’s how Russian propaganda calls its aggression in Ukraine) is not working out as planned.” She expressed concern for the Russian occupiers, stating, “We believe in you and love you; take care of yourselves,“ according to the SBU.

SBU employees seized the mobile phone she used to communicate with the occupiers. The investigation revealed that the woman reached out to Russians through a Telegram channel and offered her assistance.

Based on the evidence obtained, she is charged with state treason committed under martial law and justification and denial of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine. The offender is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment.

