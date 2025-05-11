Support us on Patreon
Germany to halt public reports on arms sent to Ukraine

Chancellor Merz refused to confirm or deny if Taurus missiles would be transferred to Kyiv, citing the shift toward discretion in military aid.
11/05/2025
Left to right: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukranian President Voloydmyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, 10 May 2025. Proto: President.gov.ua
Germany to halt public reports on arms sent to Ukraine

New German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during his visit to Kyiv on 10 May, announced that Germany would no longer publish detailed information on military aid to Ukraine. Prior to taking office, Merz had supported supplying Taurus missiles—an idea firmly rejected by the previous government under Olaf Scholz, who feared “escalation.”

The decision represents a shift from previous practice. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Germany initially provided little information about its aid. Under pressure from the media and parliamentarians, Berlin began releasing detailed lists of weapons and military supplies from June 2022 onward.

Speaking to German broadcasters RTL and n-tv, Merz stated,

“Under my leadership, the debate about arms deliveries, calibers, weapons systems and so on will be taken out of the public eye,” he said, per Reuters.

Merz, who took office on 6 May, stated that while public interest in the topic was legitimate, the need for operational security now outweighs transparency.

“We support Ukraine militarily to the extent that we can and bear responsibility for it,” he said, according to TVP. “And we are doing this in order to put an end to this war.”

Sources familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that Germany intended to limit public information on weapons deliveries to Ukraine to create “strategic ambiguity” and prevent Russia from gaining a tactical advantage.

The last such update, in April, included items such as air defense systems, drones, and ammunition.

During his Kyiv appearance, Merz addressed growing attention around the potential supply of Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. He refused to confirm or deny whether these missiles would be delivered, citing the new policy.

Merz emphasized that Germany’s commitment to supporting Ukraine remains firm. He pledged continued financial and military aid and urged other European countries to join Germany in increasing assistance.

“Germany will continue to expand its financial support. I am counting on you (…) to do the same with us,” Merz said, addressing other European leaders in Kyiv.

 

