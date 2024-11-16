SBU captures suspected Russian GRU mole within Ukraine’s SOF

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on 15 November the arrest of a Special Operations Forces lieutenant colonel suspected of spying for Russian military intelligence (GRU).

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia’s espionage and sabotage activities are on the rise in Ukraine, with the SBU regularly reporting arrests of suspected Russian spies and saboteurs. Most reported cases involve setting Ukrainian soldiers’ cars on fire in exchange for promised monetary rewards.

The SBU reported that the military counterintelligence and investigators, with support from Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Special Operations Forces (SSO) Command, detained the “reactivated” Russian military intelligence agent.

The suspect, a lieutenant colonel and unit commander, was reportedly recruited by the GRU before the full-scale invasion. In spring 2024, his Russian handler activated him, instructing him to leak plans for defense operations behind enemy lines in occupied southern Ukraine, specifically in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea.

The investigation revealed that the Russians were particularly interested in intelligence about the SSO’s reconnaissance and sabotage missions beyond the front line in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea directions, the SBU reported.

The security service said the suspect allegedly used his official position to obtain information about planned routes of defense forces’ movements, their weapons, and targets. According to the SBU, the occupiers planned to use this intelligence to eliminate Ukrainian SOF operators at the front line or in the Russian-occupied southern territories.

The SBU reported that the suspect also leaked data about other defense forces units to his Russian handler. The security service says it documented the alleged crimes in stages before making the arrest, implementing comprehensive measures to secure defense forces’ locations.

According to investigators, the suspect was recruited through his acquaintances in Russia, with whom he maintained contact. During searches, law enforcement seized communication devices, computer equipment, a mobile phone, and storage devices.

The SBU investigators have charged the suspect under Article 111 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The suspect is in custody and faces possible life imprisonment with property confiscation.

Related: