Russians start selling “nationalized” Ukrainian property in occupied Crimea, including Zelenskyy’s apartment

The government of the occupied peninsula expects to earn over $16 mn from the sale of stolen Ukrainian real estate
byAlya Shandra
16/09/2023
The self-proclaimed authorities of occupied Crimea have announced that they plan to sell about 100 Ukrainian properties, including one owned by President Zelenskyy.

According to the “speaker” of the Crimean State Council, Vladimir Konstantinov, eight auction procedures for the sale of nationalized real estate have already been held in Crimea, and sale and purchase agreements worth more than RUB 815 mn ($8.5 mn) have been concluded.

He added that some 100 nationalized properties are scheduled to be sold in the near future. These include residential premises, including an apartment of the Zelenskyy family, health resort facilities, retail and commercial premises. Konstaninov expects that the budget of occupied Crimea will earn RUB 800 mn ($8.2 mn) from their sale.

Although initially, Russia claimed it would uphold property rights after occupying Crimea in 2014, in May 2023 Ukraine’s General Staff reported that it was seizing real estate from Ukrainians who refused Russian citizenship in Yalta.

On 2 June 2023, Ukraine’s National Resistance Centre reported that Russian occupiers began confiscating real estate from Crimean residents who refused Russian passports and settling Russian troops and collaborators who fled occupied southern Ukraine in them.

