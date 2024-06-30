Western media criticized for amplifying Russian narratives on Crimea strike

Western experts accused leading media outlets, including the BBC, The Guardian, and CNN of unwittingly promoting Russian narratives in their coverage of Ukraine’s recent strike on a military facility in occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Space Surveillance and Communication Center in Crimea, an important military site that helped Russians target civilian objects in Ukrainian cities.

However, initial reports from major news organizations focused heavily on Russian accounts emphasizing civilian casualties on Crimean beaches.

German commentator Jürgen Nauditt pointed out apparent inconsistencies in Russia’s official statements, which initially claimed to have intercepted a US-supplied ATACMS missile over the beach before shifting to accusations of a deliberate Ukrainian attack on civilians.

“One rule always applies – the Russians always lie,” Nauditt wrote.

The ATACMS missile was aimed at a military facility, but it was shot down by russian air defense just above the beach in Crimea, — Bild



At first, the Russian Federation said that it had shot down ATACMS, but then abandoned this version and accused Ukraine of a deliberate attack.… pic.twitter.com/Lw6artPkZE — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) June 27, 2024

Missile expert Fabian Hoffmann of the University of Oslo noted that video evidence strongly suggests the beach casualties were caused by debris from a Russian air defense interception rather than a direct attack.

“The tourists were lucky that only a few M74 bombs detonated near the beach, most of them in the water. Otherwise, it could have been a bloody massacre,” Hoffmann said.

Journalists intending to write a story on this:



This is what an actual submunition dispersal pattern of a M39/M39A1 ATACMS looks like.



The footage in the video looks nothing like a purposeful attack, and very clearly is the result of individual bomblets being released as a… https://t.co/aEdOt5qMis pic.twitter.com/DJbweiuyYU — Fabian Hoffmann (@FRHoffmann1) June 25, 2024

Journalist Joe Lindsley of Chicago’s WGN Radio, reporting from Ukraine, contrasted how Western media highlighted Russian casualty claims in Crimea while paying scant attention to Ukrainian civilians killed in Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv in recent days.

“Where are the headlines about Ukraine’s great success using precise American weapons to hit the places from which Russia attacks free people?” Lindsley asked.

On Monday, Ukraine achieved a huge success in Crimea. Yet from @BBCWorld to @CNN, a different, negative story dominated the headlines. Here's how Russia steers an unthinking media: pic.twitter.com/l9jq7Zh4AF — JP Lindsley | Journalist (@JPLindsley) June 26, 2024

Explosions in occupied Crimea, including Sevastopol, Yevpatoria, and Saky, were reported on 23 June. Russian authorities claimed to have intercepted five American ATACMS missiles in Sevastopol, with debris killing three and injuring around a hundred people.

