Ukrainian intel hackers stop Russian traffic on Kerch Bridge in Crimea

A source in the Defense Intelligence Forces reported that the attacks, which were ongoing for at least two days, are part of a broader effort to disrupt Russian operations in the region.
byOlena Mukhina
29/06/2024
1 minute read
CRIMEA – JULY 25: A general view of the Crimea bridge as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Crimea on July 25, 2023. Car ferries departing from Kavkaz Port of Krasnodar to the Kerch Strait, where the Crimean bridge, where the attacks were carried out recently, attract great attention. Stringer / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM
Ukrainian Defense Intelligence cyber specialists attacked Russian communication infrastructure, causing disruptions on propaganda media servers in occupied Crimea and creating traffic jams on the Kerch Bridge, an agency’s source told LIGA.net.

According to the source, the cyberattacks have been ongoing for several days and followed the cyber assaults on Russian internet providers in the occupied peninsula.

HUR hackers attack Russian internet providers in occupied Crimea

The HUR experts targeted servers of propaganda media outlets, telecom operators, and the registration and control system of the Kerch Bridge.

Mass phishing attacks on local internet users also continued for a few days, with disruptions reported in accounting services and non-functioning cash registers in stores in Kerch and Sevastopol.

A massive DDoS attack was carried out on the website of the propaganda outlet Kerch FM and the servers of the mobile operator Miranda-media. The operator provides communication channels for the call center of the occupying “administration” in Sevastopol. The attack led to the unified contact center number break.

As a result of the incident, a large queue of vehicles wanting to cross the Kerch Bridge was formed. Within an hour, the traffic jam grew sixfold, and by morning, according to the source, there were about 300 cars in line.

